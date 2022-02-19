 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

