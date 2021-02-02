This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to …
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skie…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degr…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …