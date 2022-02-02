This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks to reach a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low.…