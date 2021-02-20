For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
