Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

