Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.