This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
