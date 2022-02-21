 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

