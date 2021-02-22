Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.