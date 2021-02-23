 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert