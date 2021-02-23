This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
