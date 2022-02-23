Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.