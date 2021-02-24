For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
