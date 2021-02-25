This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
