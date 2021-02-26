 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

