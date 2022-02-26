Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
