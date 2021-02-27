For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
