Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
