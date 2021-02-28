 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

