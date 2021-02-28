Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly clo…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …