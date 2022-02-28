 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

