Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

