For the drive home in Dothan: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks to reach a…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low.…