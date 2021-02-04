 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert