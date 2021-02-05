 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

