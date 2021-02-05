Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
