Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

