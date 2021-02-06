 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

