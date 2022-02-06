Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models ar…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures i…