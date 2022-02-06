Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.