Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.