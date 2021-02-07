 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert