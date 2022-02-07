 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

