For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
