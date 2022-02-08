For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
