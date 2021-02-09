Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
