For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models ar…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures i…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Dothan's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs…