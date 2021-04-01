Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures thi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…