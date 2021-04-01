 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

