Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.