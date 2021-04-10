Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area w…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks li…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F.…