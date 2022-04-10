Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.