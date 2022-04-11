Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
