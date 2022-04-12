The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks …
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be seve…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it wi…