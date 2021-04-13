The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL
