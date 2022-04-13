The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks …
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it wi…