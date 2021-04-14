Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.