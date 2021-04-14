The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area w…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F.…