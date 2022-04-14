 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert