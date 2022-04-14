Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is hig…
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it wi…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fore…