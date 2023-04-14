It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Dothan, AL
