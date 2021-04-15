 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

