Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL
