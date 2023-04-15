Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's winds c…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…