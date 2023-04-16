Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Dothan, AL
