Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

