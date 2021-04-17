Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and v…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…