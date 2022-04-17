The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL
