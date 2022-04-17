Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

