Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.