The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temper…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low n…
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…