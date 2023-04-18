The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Dothan, AL
